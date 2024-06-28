31 C
Guwahati
Friday, June 28, 2024
Financial assistance to over 80,000 natural disaster hit farmers

Government will pay an assistance of Rs 8,500 per hectare

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
AGARTALA, June 27: Over 80,000 farmers in Tripura who have been affected by natural disasters will be given financial assistance amounting to Rs 23.61 crore, state Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath said.

A total of 58,200 farmers were affected in November last year, while 20,078 farmers were affected in December last year.

In May, another spell of disaster affected 2,134 farmers, he said.

“The Agriculture Department after carrying out an extensive survey, submitted a report before the Revenue Department seeking Rs 14.58 crore to compensate the affected farmers. The Horticulture Department also separately conducted surveys,” Nath said.

“The government has sanctioned a total of Rs 23.61 crore, excluding Rs 44.60 lakh to be given under the Fasal Bima Yojana. The compensation will be given to the farmers at a programme in Julaibari on July 4,” he added.

The government will pay an assistance of Rs 8,500 per hectare, Nath said.

The farmers will also separately get compensated under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana and that money will be credited within 15 days, he said. (PTI)

