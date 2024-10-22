24 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Five Indians held while exfiltrating to Bangladesh: BSF

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Oct 21: Border Security Force (BSF) detained five Indian nationals while exfiltrating to Bangladesh and seized contraband items worth Rs 35 lakh.

As per BSF on 20th October on specific information of BSF, five Indian nationals including 1 minor were detained by troops of Border Out Post Harnakhola under West Tripura District while they were trying to exfiltrate to Bangladesh.

“All detained Indian nationals are members of one family and residents of South Ramnagar, Agartala,” said BSF.

BSF informed that in addition, BSF troops under Tripura Frontier seized 2000 pieces of Yaba tablets, 146 kg Ganja, 350 kg Sugar, 225 bottles of Phensedyl and other contrabands worth Rs 35 Lakhs.

“BSF has stepped up domination and operation along the border in Tripura to prevent infiltration/ exfiltration and trans-border crime,” said BSF.

