Flood situation remains grim in Arunachal, over 60,000 affected

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, July 3: The flood situation in Arunachal Pradesh remained unchanged on Wednesday, as major rivers continued to surge above the danger mark, officials said.

Four districts – Namsai, Lohit, Changlang, and East Siang – bore the brunt of severe flooding, while other districts witnessed landslides following incessant rains over the past few days, they added.

In Papum Pare district, a cloudburst in Sagalee triggered the release of a significant volume of water from the Pare Hydropower Project (PHEP).

The district administration has cautioned the public to stay away from waterbodies. Taba Gagung Tebw, Assistant General Manager (Technical) of PHEP, urged residents downstream to remain vigilant and avoid riverbanks for fishing in the coming days.

In Bordumsa, under Changlang district, the overflowing Burha Dehing river flooded Bijoypur, Makantong, and Wagun-III and -IV areas, causing damage to bridges, culverts, crops, and livestock.

A high flood alert has been issued for Namsai district and Wakro circle in Lohit district, where water levels have exceeded danger levels, officials said.

Sources from the state water resources department reported that 34 villages in Namsai and Wakro have been affected by floods so far.

According to official reports, five villages in Lohit district, 11 in the state capital, 16 in Changlang district, and four in West Kameng district have also been hit.

The ongoing rains and resultant floods and landslides have affected a total of 61,948 people across the state. Approximately 300 people have been evacuated to relief camps in the state capital, Changlang, and Namsai districts, officials said.

The calamity has also impacted 143.58 hectares of agriculture and horticulture land in the state.

Meanwhile, a major water supply line feeding Itanagar township has been disrupted between Zoo Road and Ganga Lake due to landslides, affecting water supply to areas such as C-sector, ESS, Gandhi Market, and others.

Restoration efforts are underway, with officials estimating it will take about a week to fully restore the supply.

In the interim, the PHE department has deployed water tankers to ensure adequate water supply wherever needed. (PTI)

