Forensic science laboratory in Shillong gets Gas Chromatograph Mass Spectrometer

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Aug 10: A new Gas Chromatograph Mass
Spectrometer has been installed at the the Forensic Science
Laboratory in Shillong.
The new Gas Chromatograph Mass Spectrometer is an
analytical method that combines the features of gas-
chromatography and mass spectrometry to identify different
substances within a test sample.
Chief minister Conrad K Sangma took to Twitter to inform
about this development.
“The installation of new Gas Chromatograph Mass
Spectrometer in the Forensic Science Laboratory, Shillong
heralds a new era in our continuing #WarOnDrugs,” he
tweeted.
Terming it as a “monumental milestone”, Sangma said the
results of qualitative and quantitative analyses of NDPS Exhibits
are rapid, precise and more importantly free from external
testing reliance.
Reacting to this, Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) LR
Bishnoi said, “FSL, Shillong has taken a good shape… The
impact of improved infrastructures will be huge.”
The State Forensic Science Laboratory Meghalaya was
established with effect from January 1987.