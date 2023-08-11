Forensic science laboratory in Shillong gets Gas Chromatograph Mass Spectrometer

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 10: A new Gas Chromatograph Mass

Spectrometer has been installed at the the Forensic Science

Laboratory in Shillong.

The new Gas Chromatograph Mass Spectrometer is an

analytical method that combines the features of gas-

chromatography and mass spectrometry to identify different

substances within a test sample.

Chief minister Conrad K Sangma took to Twitter to inform

about this development.

“The installation of new Gas Chromatograph Mass

Spectrometer in the Forensic Science Laboratory, Shillong

heralds a new era in our continuing #WarOnDrugs,” he

tweeted.

Terming it as a “monumental milestone”, Sangma said the

results of qualitative and quantitative analyses of NDPS Exhibits

are rapid, precise and more importantly free from external

testing reliance.

Reacting to this, Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) LR

Bishnoi said, “FSL, Shillong has taken a good shape… The

impact of improved infrastructures will be huge.”

The State Forensic Science Laboratory Meghalaya was

established with effect from January 1987.