West Garo Hills gets solar powered fence, lights to mitigate HEC

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Nov 30: Single-wire solar fence, solar stand lights
have been installed in West Garo Hills villages of Meghalaya by
Aaranyak, a premier research-based biodiversity conservation
organisation of the region, to mitigate the raging human
elephant conflict (HEC) so as to facilitate coexistence.
A community-managed single-wire and 1.2 km-long circular
solar fence was installed at Borogobal Part-III village in West
Garo Hills of Meghalaya by the team of Aaranyak, which has
been working relentlessly for mitigation of HEC and facilitate
coexistence in this landscape.
This solar fence is meant for protecting the standing paddy of
farmers, houses and human lives of 24 households in the village
that is frequented by herds of wild elephants.
The solar fence has been installed by Aaranyak and British Asian
Trust with support from Darwin Initiative (UK Aid) with
cooperation of Meghalaya Forest Department.
The solar fence was installed following the hands-on training
provided to the community on installation and management of
such a solar-powered fence to mitigate conflict with wild
elephants. The training was conducted on November 18 where
26 persons from all the households including women
participated to help protect their village and establish
coexistence between human beings and elephants.
A 11-member solar fencing management committee was
formed before the installation to facilitate community-oriented
management of the solar fence . The committee has three
women members including the vice-president.
The Aaranyak resource team comprising Anjan Baruah, Nipul
Chakma, Ripunjoy Nath, Subhas Rabha and Rupam Goyari was
involved in implementation of the project. The team provided
technical guidance, hand-holding support to the community
during the installation of a solar fence in Borogobal Part-III
village.
Earlier, Aaranyak and British Asian Trust with support from
Darwin Initiative (UK Aid) had installed solar stand-lights in
seven villages of West Garo Hills for mitigation of HEC and
facilitate coexistence
Fifteen solar stand-alone lights were installed in seven villages
of West Garo Hills near the Assam-Meghalaya boundary on
November 23 this year. Under this same project 10 more solar
lights had been installed in the month of June this year in the
same area of West Garo Hills. These lights enhance visibility to
help villagers spot presence of the elephants in certain dark
locations frequented by elephants at night.
The villagers of 533 households of the seven villages –
Borogobal, Darenchigre, Bondukmali, Bordubi, Photamati,
Jamdamgre and Kharsingdab of West Garo Hills district of
Meghalaya are directly benefited by these solar stand-alone
lights.
On November 23, two solar stand lights were installed in
Borogobal in addition to the existing two lights there. One light
was installed at Darenchigre that already has two lights ; two
lights were installed in addition to the old one in Bondukmali ;
two in Bordubi in addition to the existing one ; three lights
were installed in Photamati in addition to the old one ; two 2
lights were installed in Jamdamgre in addition to the existing
two and 3 lights were installed in Khasingdab in addition to the
existing one light there.
The local community including Village Champions of Aaranyak
was involved during the installation of these lights. The
Aaranyak team comprising Nipul Chakma, Subhas Rabha and
Rupam Goyari led by Anjan Baruah facilitated the installation
along with the technical team of solar stand lights.