West Garo Hills gets solar powered fence, lights to mitigate HEC

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 30: Single-wire solar fence, solar stand lights

have been installed in West Garo Hills villages of Meghalaya by

Aaranyak, a premier research-based biodiversity conservation

organisation of the region, to mitigate the raging human

elephant conflict (HEC) so as to facilitate coexistence.

A community-managed single-wire and 1.2 km-long circular

solar fence was installed at Borogobal Part-III village in West

Garo Hills of Meghalaya by the team of Aaranyak, which has

been working relentlessly for mitigation of HEC and facilitate

coexistence in this landscape.

This solar fence is meant for protecting the standing paddy of

farmers, houses and human lives of 24 households in the village

that is frequented by herds of wild elephants.

The solar fence has been installed by Aaranyak and British Asian

Trust with support from Darwin Initiative (UK Aid) with

cooperation of Meghalaya Forest Department.

The solar fence was installed following the hands-on training

provided to the community on installation and management of

such a solar-powered fence to mitigate conflict with wild

elephants. The training was conducted on November 18 where

26 persons from all the households including women

participated to help protect their village and establish

coexistence between human beings and elephants.

A 11-member solar fencing management committee was

formed before the installation to facilitate community-oriented

management of the solar fence . The committee has three

women members including the vice-president.

The Aaranyak resource team comprising Anjan Baruah, Nipul

Chakma, Ripunjoy Nath, Subhas Rabha and Rupam Goyari was

involved in implementation of the project. The team provided

technical guidance, hand-holding support to the community

during the installation of a solar fence in Borogobal Part-III

village.

Earlier, Aaranyak and British Asian Trust with support from

Darwin Initiative (UK Aid) had installed solar stand-lights in

seven villages of West Garo Hills for mitigation of HEC and

facilitate coexistence

Fifteen solar stand-alone lights were installed in seven villages

of West Garo Hills near the Assam-Meghalaya boundary on

November 23 this year. Under this same project 10 more solar

lights had been installed in the month of June this year in the

same area of West Garo Hills. These lights enhance visibility to

help villagers spot presence of the elephants in certain dark

locations frequented by elephants at night.

The villagers of 533 households of the seven villages –

Borogobal, Darenchigre, Bondukmali, Bordubi, Photamati,

Jamdamgre and Kharsingdab of West Garo Hills district of

Meghalaya are directly benefited by these solar stand-alone

lights.

On November 23, two solar stand lights were installed in

Borogobal in addition to the existing two lights there. One light

was installed at Darenchigre that already has two lights ; two

lights were installed in addition to the old one in Bondukmali ;

two in Bordubi in addition to the existing one ; three lights

were installed in Photamati in addition to the old one ; two 2

lights were installed in Jamdamgre in addition to the existing

two and 3 lights were installed in Khasingdab in addition to the

existing one light there.

The local community including Village Champions of Aaranyak

was involved during the installation of these lights. The

Aaranyak team comprising Nipul Chakma, Subhas Rabha and

Rupam Goyari led by Anjan Baruah facilitated the installation

along with the technical team of solar stand lights.