Forest Dept to set up Agar market in North Tripura

AGARTALA, Feb 18: The Tripura Forest department will soon establish a full-fledged Agar market in North Tripura’s Kadamtala area to boost the agar-based industry in the northeastern state, an official said.

At present, a temporary facility exists at Kadamtala in Dharmangaar sub-division where Agar trees are abundantly available to facilitate the display and sale of agar-based products for incense sticks and organic fertilizer.

“Since the present facility falls short to promote agar based products, the department has decided to set up a full-fledged agar market by spending Rs 1.50 crore to provide better options to agar traders. The work has already begun at Kadamtala”, Sub-Divisional Forest Officer (SDFO), Dharmanagar, Subrata Sen told PTI on Friday.

He said there will be 15 stalls for the agar sellers at the proposed market and one big size conference hall will be created for the agar workers to produce various items of agar.

“At the proposed agar market, the buyers and sellers will get better facilities to do their business. Besides, the artisans can also make products under one roof. Training can also be taken up at the proposed site”, he said..

“We have set a target of producing 5,000 skilled agar artisans or workers from Unakoti and North districts to address the problem of trained manpower. Training for two batches has already begun. Once the skilled manpower is made available, we will be able to produce more agar based items”, he said.

“Till now, agar oil is the main product extracted from agar trees and steps have been taken to produce incense sticks, organic fertilizer and tea from agar leaves. Agar also has good medicinal value. We are exploring all avenues to boost the agar sector as much as possible”, he said.

At present, 10 lakh agar trees are available in the North district, he said, adding the department has set a target of raising agar cultivation in 116 hectares in the North district for the current fiscal year.

The department provides poly bag seeds to the beneficiaries selected by panchayat bodies. (PTI)