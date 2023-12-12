‘Forest Feast and Art Retreat’ organised in Faridabad

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 12: PynChe organised the ‘Forest Feast & Art Retreat’ on December 9th and 10th at Crashpad, Faridabad.

PynChe is an art collaborative started on September 9th, by Dalarympei Sabrina Kharmawphlang, Lamerphylla Damesha Kharsati and Maya-ika Lamar.

PynChe means illumine in Pnar language. Pnar is indigenously spoken in Jaintia and Khasi Hills, Meghalaya.

The debut event was organised in collaboration with Crashpad, Mangar. It was a journey of transformation and self-discovery, guided by the enchanting tales of the forest, creating a unique and immersive therapeutic experience that was seamlessly weaved together the rich tapestry of forest folklore, the artistry of culinary creation, and the expressive power of art.

A musical interlude by Svaram Sound Experience Presents: Soundscapes and Annica Project, an experimental improvised sound journey provided the perfect vehicle in bringing the energy of people and spaces into a musical expression.