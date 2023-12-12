16 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
type here...

‘Forest Feast and Art Retreat’ organised in Faridabad

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 12: PynChe organised the ‘Forest Feast & Art Retreat’ on December 9th and 10th  at Crashpad, Faridabad.

- Advertisement -

PynChe is an art collaborative started on September 9th, by Dalarympei Sabrina Kharmawphlang, Lamerphylla Damesha Kharsati and Maya-ika Lamar.

PynChe means illumine in Pnar language. Pnar is indigenously spoken in Jaintia and Khasi Hills, Meghalaya.

The debut event was organised in collaboration with Crashpad, Mangar. It was a journey of transformation and self-discovery, guided by the enchanting tales of the forest, creating a unique and immersive therapeutic experience that was seamlessly weaved together the rich tapestry of forest folklore, the artistry of culinary creation, and the expressive power of art.

A musical interlude by Svaram Sound Experience Presents: Soundscapes and Annica Project, an experimental improvised sound journey provided the perfect vehicle in bringing the energy of people and spaces into a musical expression.

Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras
The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras
Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter
Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter
7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga
7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Combined Annual Training Camp organized at Dimapur

The Hills Times - 0
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland 8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter 7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga