September 18, Wednesday: Tensions have been simmering in Manipur since March 2023, leading to violent clashes that erupted on May 3. In a recent statement, the former Director-General of Assam Rifles disclosed that troops were kept on high alert even before the violence broke out. He revealed that intelligence reports had indicated growing unrest in the state, prompting the Assam Rifles to stay prepared for any eventualities.

The former D-G stated that the Assam Rifles had been closely monitoring the situation in Manipur since early March. The state’s ethnic tensions were escalating, with sporadic incidents of violence reported. Despite efforts to quell the situation, the unrest culminated in large-scale clashes on May 3, resulting in several casualties and widespread destruction.

In his statement, the ex-D-G emphasized the preparedness of the troops, saying, “We were fully aware of the rising tensions and had kept our forces ready to respond swiftly to any outbreak of violence. Our proactive stance helped contain the situation to some extent, although the scale of the violence was unprecedented.”

The violence that began in May has had a lasting impact on Manipur, with the state witnessing ongoing disturbances and a strained law and order situation. The Assam Rifles, along with other security forces, have played a crucial role in maintaining peace and security in the region, though tensions continue to linger.

The former Assam Rifles chief also expressed concerns about the underlying issues in Manipur, urging for long-term solutions to address the root causes of the unrest. As the state continues to grapple with instability, the role of security forces remains vital in restoring normalcy and preventing further violence.