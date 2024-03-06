Former UALA cadre arrested

SHILLONG, March 5: A former United Achik Liberation Army (UALA) cadre and two others were arrested for their involvement in the attempt of regrouping of the banned Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA).

40-year-old Simsang K Marak from Resubelpara was an ex-UALA cadre, North Garo Hills superintendent of police Bruno A Sangma told reporters on Tuesday.

“He (Simsang) has been rehabilitated and he is the main culprit in this case. He is wanted by Assam police. The Assam court has given MPWA against him and we will be handing him over to Assam police as and when investigation is over in North Garo Hills,” he said.

The other two arrested have been identified as T Sangma (40) and Suresh Sangma (32) from Adogre, the SP said.

The arrest was made after an FIR was received in Kharkutta police station on February 24. Prior to this, there was also a social media posting on February 7 saying that GNLA has regrouped.

“We have seized mobile phones from their possession, which were used in the crimes.They have demanded Rs 20,000 from a person in North Garo Hills,” Sangma informed.

Stating that more arrests will take place in the coming days, the SP said, “There were around 7-8 members in this regroup so we will not be sparing them, we will be going after them.” (NNN)