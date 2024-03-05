Foster synergy between health care and humanitarian assistance: Nagaland Governor

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, March 4: Nagaland Governor and president of Indian Red Cross Society Nagaland (IRCSN) branch, La Ganesan urged the new chairman of the IRCSN P Paiwang Konyak, state health and family welfare minister, to commit to fostering synergy between health care and humanitarian assistance in ensuring that no one is left behind in their hour of need.

- Advertisement -

Ganesan said during the induction programme of the chairman of IRCSN and flagging off of the new ambulance donated by the former at Raj Bhavan in Kohima on Monday.

He hoped that Paiwang’s tenure would be marked by compassion, empathy and unwavering dedication to the service of humanity.

Ganesan apprised the participants that the health and family welfare minister has to assume the role of the chairman of the IRCSN because of the symbiotic relationship that exists between health and humanitarian work.

“As the head of the public health delivery system in the state, the minister and his officials are uniquely positioned to address the multi-faceted challenges facing our society today and the challenges that may arise during emergencies,” he added.

- Advertisement -

In his address, Konyak expressed his gratitude to IRCSN and the governor for allowing him to serve the IRCSN and added that it is crucial for an organisation like the Red Cross Society to stay prepared and updated with technology for an effective response to emergencies and disasters.

He called upon the people to commit to fostering collaboration and partnership, both within the IRCSN and with all the external stakeholders, to maximise “our impact and reach”. He also appreciated everyone involved in the mission of the Indian Red Cross Society for their unwavering commitment to building a brighter future grounded in the values of humanity and love.