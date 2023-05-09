30 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
type here...

Celebrate spirit of humanity on World Red Cross Day: Nagaland Gov

Northeast
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, May 8: Nagaland governor La Ganesan called upon the people of the state to celebrate the spirit of humanity and commitment to serve others on the 195th World Red Cross Day.

- Advertisement -

He was speaking at the World Red Cross Day celebration by the Indian Red Cross Society, Nagaland state branch, at Dr Imkongliba Ao hall at Raj Bhavan in Kohima on Monday. The programme was held under the theme “Everything we do comes #fromtheheart.

Delivering his presidential address, the governor urged the gathering to contribute in their own capacities for humanitarian service with the Red Cross Society in order to build a more peaceful and sustainable community to make the world a better place to live in.

Ganesan said one of the most inspiring aspects of the work of the Red Cross is the role of its volunteers. He added that the volunteers are the lifeblood of this organisation providing essential support and assistance to those in need.

“Their work is underpinned by a deep sense of understanding of the challenges faced by the communities they serve,” he said.

- Advertisement -

The governor said the uninhibited voluntary service of the youth and Red Cross members taking part in its activities is recognised the world over.

On the theme of the Red Cross Day, Ganesan said it is a powerful reminder that the work of the Red Cross is driven by compassion, empathy and kindness.

He also said people must remember that everything they do in their personal interactions with others comes from the heart. He added that it is through acts of kindness and generosity that people can make a positive difference in the world.

The day was also celebrated in other parts of the state.

Best Cities in Assam for Tourists
Best Cities in Assam for Tourists
The Happiest States Of India
The Happiest States Of India
Amazing Facts About Shree Jagannatha Temple Puri
Amazing Facts About Shree Jagannatha Temple Puri
World Most Expensive Buildings
World Most Expensive Buildings
Highest Mountain Peaks in India
Highest Mountain Peaks in India
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Group claims Meitei homes set ablaze in Churachandpur, Moreh

The Hills Times - 0
Best Cities in Assam for Tourists The Happiest States Of India Amazing Facts About Shree Jagannatha Temple Puri World Most Expensive Buildings Highest Mountain Peaks in India