Foundation laid for augmented water supply, flood protection in Tezu

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 25: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, during a visit to the Tezu-Sunpura constituency, laid the foundation for the augmentation of the water supply system in Tezu town, the Chief Minister announced on Monday.

- Advertisement -

The project will provide enhanced access to clean and reliable water for all residents, ensuring the town’s sustainable development.

Additionally, the Chief Minister announced measures for flood protection to safeguard the town from potential natural disasters.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Khandu stated, “Laid the foundation for the augmentation of water supply for Tezu town, ensuring better access to clean water for all. Additionally, we have assured steps for flood protection measures to safeguard the town and its future.”

Teamwork is the foundation of every success. “I” stands for illness, while “we” stands for wellness. Together, we can achieve anything!



To the wonderful people of Tezu-Sunpura constituency, your overwhelming support inspires us to do more.



1/3 pic.twitter.com/V2qsS1waTd — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) November 24, 2024

He also emphasized the importance of collaboration and community support, saying, “Teamwork is the foundation of every success. ‘I’ stands for illness, while ‘we’ stands for wellness. Together, we can achieve anything!”

- Advertisement -

He further acknowledged the overwhelming support from the people of the constituency, expressing gratitude for their faith in the government’s vision.

“Thank you for standing with Hon MLA Dr Mohesh Chai Ji and believing in our vision. Together, we will continue to meet your aspirations and build a brighter tomorrow!”, Khandu further stated.