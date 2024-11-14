France Ambassador visits Himalayan Zoological Park in Sikkim

GANGTOK, Nov 13: The Ambassador of France to India, Thierry Mathou visited the Himalayan Zoological Park in Sikkim’s Bulbuley area on Wednesday.

Secretary cum PCCF of Forest and Environment department Pradeep Kumar and other officials welcomed Mathou and the French delegation and told them about ongoing projects and initiatives such as ‘My Child from the Wild’.

- Advertisement -

‘My Child from the Wild’ is an animal adoption programme initiated by the Himalayan Zoological Park, aiming to involve people in forest conservation.

The France Consul General office in Kolkata expressed a strong interest in contributing to Red Panda conservation efforts which will be facilitated through the ‘My Child from the Wild’ programme at the park.

The Ambassador of France to India is on a visit to Sikkim from November 10 to 13. (PTI)