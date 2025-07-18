FSSAI shuts down popular Meghalaya bakery for using newspapers to wrap bread, cakes

SHILLONG, July 16: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) have shut down the popular bakery RB Store here for allegedly using newspapers to wrap its items like bread and cakes, in violation of norms, officials said here on Wednesday.

The RB Store outlet is in Police Bazaar area in the state capital. The family-owned bakery has been functioning since 1950.

In a sweeping crackdown to ensure public food safety, four other eateries were also ordered to close, including Arun Hotel, Maa Kali Hotel, and two fast food outlets.

Officials said the action was taken following inspections that revealed gross violations of hygiene and food safety regulations.

“These establishments were found to be compromising public health by flouting basic standards. Using newspaper for baking is strictly prohibited as it contains harmful chemicals that can seep into food,” an FSSAI official said.

The FSSAI has intensified its drive across the state in recent months, clamping down on shops and eateries found violating safety norms.

Several outlets have faced fines, warnings, or closures as part of the regulatory body’s efforts to ensure food safety and public health.

Under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, violators can face penalties ranging from fines of up to Rs 5 lakh to imprisonment in cases involving unsafe or adulterated food.

Repeat offenders may face cancellation of licenses and prosecution under relevant provisions of the law.

Further investigations are underway, and officials indicated that more surprise inspections are expected in the coming days. (PTI)