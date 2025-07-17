Meghalaya’s RB Store Bakery Shut Down for Using Newspaper in Baking

HT DIGITAL

SHILLONG, JULY 17: India’s Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has closed down popular RB Store bakery in Meghalaya for allegedly using newspaper to bake bread and cakes, a move that defies national food safety laws. The authorities affirmed the shutdown on Wednesday as part of a large-scale drive against restaurants with below-par hygiene practices.

Using newspaper in the preparation of food is strictly prohibited under food safety regulations in India. An FSSAI officer clarified that it is risky, as “the chemicals and ink in the paper can transfer to the food, which can be harmful to consumers’ health.”

Apart from RB Store, four other eateries were also directed to shut down after recent raids. These are Arun Hotel, Maa Kali Hotel, and two unnamed fast food chains — all for gross violation of food safety standards.

This is a part of a strengthened enforcement campaign throughout the state under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The Act empowers the authorities to fine up to ₹5 lakh, suspend or cancel licences, and start criminal proceedings in instances of unsafe or adulterated food.

Some of the establishments have already been fined over the last few weeks, and officials indicate that further surprise inspections are being lined up.