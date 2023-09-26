General public condemns violent incident between two armed groups in Noney

IMPHAL, Sept 25: The Khunbu, the Khullak, the Peidai

(Customary Court) and the general public of Chakanlong

(Charoichagotlong) village deplored the violent incident that

took place between two armed groups in the afternoon of

September 24, 2023, at Phoibut, Chakanlong Part-I in Noney

district, Manipur.

A joint press statement of the above authorities said that in

that “unfortunate” incident, a cadre belonging to Zeliangrong

United Front (ZUF) identified as David Gonmei of Namduanjang,

Chakanlong Part-Il was killed on the spot. The statement then

said Chakanlong Khunbu, Khullak, Peidai and general public

shared the “grief and sorrow of the bereaved family members

and also prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace in

heavenly abode”.

It is pertinent to note that the general public of Chakanlong are

peace loving citizens and “we don’t encourage any form of

violence and internecine killing amongst the Naga brothers and

armed groups,” the statement also said.

Therefore, the authorities appealed to all the “armed outfits

operating in our area not to resort to such violence and

internecine killings in our village in particular and the district in

general”. They also appealed to all the “armed

outfits/organizations” to maintain peace and tranquility

through dialogue to resolve their differences and bring

amicable understanding rather than resorting to violent

activities.