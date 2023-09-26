General public condemns violent incident between two armed groups in Noney

IMPHAL, Sept 25: The Khunbu, the Khullak, the Peidai
(Customary Court) and the general public of Chakanlong
(Charoichagotlong) village deplored the violent incident that
took place between two armed groups in the afternoon of
September 24, 2023, at Phoibut, Chakanlong Part-I in Noney
district, Manipur.
A joint press statement of the above authorities said that in
that “unfortunate” incident, a cadre belonging to Zeliangrong
United Front (ZUF) identified as David Gonmei of Namduanjang,
Chakanlong Part-Il was killed on the spot. The statement then
said Chakanlong Khunbu, Khullak, Peidai and general public
shared the “grief and sorrow of the bereaved family members
and also prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace in
heavenly abode”.
It is pertinent to note that the general public of Chakanlong are
peace loving citizens and “we don’t encourage any form of
violence and internecine killing amongst the Naga brothers and
armed groups,” the statement also said.
Therefore, the authorities appealed to all the “armed outfits
operating in our area not to resort to such violence and
internecine killings in our village in particular and the district in
general”. They also appealed to all the “armed
outfits/organizations” to maintain peace and tranquility
through dialogue to resolve their differences and bring
amicable understanding rather than resorting to violent
activities.