Active member of ZUF joined NSCN-IM

DIMAPUR, Oct 8: ‘Lieutenant’ Ngamchui Phaomei

bearing Army No.ZA297, son of Kadimiang Phaomei

from Luangraeng village, Manipur, an active member

of Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) has joined the

NSCN-IM recently.

A press statement from the NSCN-IM said recently

that Ngamchui Phaomei “finally realized” the true

color of ZUF, devoid of any political vision. “It was only

a smokescreen that ZUF leaders have created to fulfill

their scheme of things”. According to the NSCN-IM

statement, Ngamchui admitted that he realised that

ZUF is never a platform to pursue the cause of

anything genuine for the Nagas, leave alone the cause

of the Zeliangrong. Ngamchui also asserted that the

purported movement of the ZUF is devoid of any

vision but simply a cruel hoax played upon by few ZUF

leaders with vested interests exploiting the name of

“Zeliangrong”, the NSCN-IM statement further said.

He lamented that much bloodshed had been shed and

precious lives lost as the ZUF movement was a mere

hogwash and nothing more and nothing less, it added.

According to the NSCN-IM press release, Ngamchui

ridiculed the signing of the “Cessation of Operation”(

CoO) with the Government of Manipur on December

27, 2022. It was a total “sell-out” and a “scam”, the

statement also said. “On that very day, to present a

‘deceptive’ show of strength, the ZUF leaders gathered

more than 20 civilians of the surrounding areas who

were treated with alcohol and false promise of

lucrative ranks within the ZUF. Going further, to gain

their confidence they were made to submit their bio-

data and their photo taken together with the ZUF

cadres,” the press note quoting Ngamchui further

added.

Ngamchui also expressed optimism that better sense

would eventually prevail upon the remaining 30 to 40

cadres who are still hoodwinked by the web of

falsehood and absurdities in the hands of the deceitful

ZUF leaders, the NSCN-IM statement said. He also

expressed hope that the people of Khoupum and its

adjoining areas would eventually muster the courage

to disown these “scamsters” in the name of

Zeliangrong and make a “U-turn” to work

wholeheartedly towards the political cause of the

Nagas under the visionary leadership of NSCN, the

only legitimate political organization shouldering the

weight of the Naga political movement, it also said.

Ngamchui then urged the general public of the area to

- Advertisement -

be vigilant of the false narrative being propagated by

the ZUF in regard to their CoO which he acknowledged

is detrimental to the principles of the historic

Framework Agreement of August 3, 2015.

Significantly, Ngamchui expressed his heartfelt

gratitude to the NSCN/GPRN for warmly welcoming

him into the fold, the NSCN-IM statement also added.

(NNN)