Active member of ZUF joined NSCN-IM

DIMAPUR, Oct 8: ‘Lieutenant’ Ngamchui Phaomei
bearing Army No.ZA297, son of Kadimiang Phaomei
from Luangraeng village, Manipur, an active member
of Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) has joined the
NSCN-IM recently.
A press statement from the NSCN-IM said recently
that Ngamchui Phaomei “finally realized” the true
color of ZUF, devoid of any political vision. “It was only
a smokescreen that ZUF leaders have created to fulfill
their scheme of things”. According to the NSCN-IM
statement, Ngamchui admitted that he realised that
ZUF is never a platform to pursue the cause of
anything genuine for the Nagas, leave alone the cause
of the Zeliangrong. Ngamchui also asserted that the
purported movement of the ZUF is devoid of any
vision but simply a cruel hoax played upon by few ZUF
leaders with vested interests exploiting the name of
“Zeliangrong”, the NSCN-IM statement further said.
He lamented that much bloodshed had been shed and
precious lives lost as the ZUF movement was a mere
hogwash and nothing more and nothing less, it added.
According to the NSCN-IM press release, Ngamchui
ridiculed the signing of the “Cessation of Operation”(
CoO) with the Government of Manipur on December
27, 2022. It was a total “sell-out” and a “scam”, the
statement also said. “On that very day, to present a
‘deceptive’ show of strength, the ZUF leaders gathered
more than 20 civilians of the surrounding areas who
were treated with alcohol and false promise of
lucrative ranks within the ZUF. Going further, to gain
their confidence they were made to submit their bio-
data and their photo taken together with the ZUF
cadres,” the press note quoting Ngamchui further
added.
Ngamchui also expressed optimism that better sense
would eventually prevail upon the remaining 30 to 40
cadres who are still hoodwinked by the web of
falsehood and absurdities in the hands of the deceitful
ZUF leaders, the NSCN-IM statement said. He also
expressed hope that the people of Khoupum and its
adjoining areas would eventually muster the courage
to disown these “scamsters” in the name of
Zeliangrong and make a “U-turn” to work
wholeheartedly towards the political cause of the
Nagas under the visionary leadership of NSCN, the
only legitimate political organization shouldering the
weight of the Naga political movement, it also said.
Ngamchui then urged the general public of the area to
be vigilant of the false narrative being propagated by
the ZUF in regard to their CoO which he acknowledged
is detrimental to the principles of the historic
Framework Agreement of August 3, 2015.
Significantly, Ngamchui expressed his heartfelt
gratitude to the NSCN/GPRN for warmly welcoming
him into the fold, the NSCN-IM statement also added.
(NNN)