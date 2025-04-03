38 C
ZUF lays stress on Zeliangrong Solidarity Day 

IMPHAL, April 2: Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) chairman S Kamson, while stressing the importance of Zeliangrong Solidarity Day which falls every year on April 1, said that every Zeliangrong should endorse and support this day every year by observing it with “full reverence”.

The 91st Zeliangrong Solidarity Day was observed today.

S Kamson said that, on April 1, 1934, the historic Chukthoibe/Chukthoibo/Chuksumei, solemnization was held at the Tamenglong district headquarters, Manipur. “During this sacred event, our forefathers performed deep secrecy rituals by sacrificing a pure black dog and cat-both without stripes,” said S. Kamson. This ritual signified purification, where many priests, elders, and leaders took an oath to forgive and forget all internal feuds and to strengthen the bond of brotherhood among the Zeliangrong people.

According to the ZUF leader, it was firmly resolved that anyone who violated or abolished the oath of allegiance to Chukthoibe/Chukthoibo/Chuksumei would inevitably face the curse of the forefathers.

S Kamson stated that the preamble of the ZUF is solely aimed at safeguarding the Zeliangrong people, their land, and resources while promoting and preserving their culture and traditions.

S Kamson then said, “The ZUF strongly warns against the sale of land and the issuance of no objection certificates (NOCs) to the central or state governments, NGOs, companies, private sectors, or individuals who are not Zeliangrong origin”. The ZUF is also firmly against “seismic projects” and the Zeilad Wildlife Sanctuary in D2 and D3, emphasizing that human settlement must take priority: ‘Man is more important than animals’.

Additionally, the ZUF chairman then appealed for the protection of fauna, flora, and rare species. He also called for an immediate halt to destructive fishing practices using electronic machines, inverters, bleaching powder, endrin and other harmful substances. Furthermore, he also urged people to refrain from cutting down trees for business purposes, and instead preserve dense forests for a healthier environment. (NNN)

