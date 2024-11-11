27 C
Govt will not tolerate unrest under the guise of religion: Tripura CM

Saha warns against unrest, celebrates unity across faiths

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Nov 10: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that a religious atmosphere has been restored in Tripura following the establishment of the BJP government and emphasized that any attempts to incite unrest under the guise of religion will not be tolerated.

The statement was given by the Tripura CM on Saturday.   

“An atheistic environment prevailed in the state for 35 years. The religious atmosphere has returned with our government. Attempts to create unrest in the name of religion will not be tolerated in any way,” said CM Saha.

CM Saha said this while addressing the Sanatan Dharma at Netaji Subhash College in Udaipur on Saturday.

The Chief Minister expressed his appreciation for the conference, saying, “Human society is a wonderful gift of God, and we have many duties. We are witnessing persecution against Sanatanis in Bangladesh. The Central government is monitoring this closely. I caution everyone involved to be careful. Sanatan Dharma has endured numerous attacks before and remains steadfast. It is here today, and it will continue into the future,” he asserted.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the presence of saints from across the country at the conference.

“On behalf of the Government of Tripura and the people of Tripura, I extend my warm welcome to all and hope that your presence will bring prosperity to our state. We are peaceful people who desire to live in harmony. Tripura is a state with a mixed population, where people of all castes and religions live together peacefully. We wish to continue this unity,” said CM Saha.

He noted that the previous regime of 35 years had maintained an atheistic atmosphere.

“Since our government’s establishment, we have fostered a religious environment. We believe that everything is under God’s domain. Our opposition is now nearly invisible, like trying to find something with a microscope, as they gradually fade away. They are attempting to create unrest by exploiting religion, but our government will not tolerate this. We hold trust and respect for all religions,” he stated.

The Chief Minister reflected on the situation in Tripura during the early 1980s, countering recent criticisms.

“Some claim there is no law and order in Tripura now. But in earlier times, there was only an atmosphere of murder and terror here. Today, the law and order situation has significantly improved. The opposition spread lies and try to mislead the public, but people now understand the truth and will not give them a foothold,” he said.

CM Saha also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on public welfare since assuming office in 2014.

“The Prime Minister has prioritized the development of various traditional temples, such as Kamakhya Temple in Assam, Dwarka Temple, Somnath Temple in Gujarat, and Mata Tripura Sundari Temple in Tripura,” he added.

