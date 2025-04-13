24 C
Guwahati
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Great potential for growth in bilateral trade between India, Italy: President Droupadi Murmu

India’s rapid economic growth and the roadmap for ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, April 12: President Droupadi Murmu Saturday said there is great potential for growth in bilateral trade between India and Italy as she invited Italian companies to expand their operations in this country.

Murmu made the remarks while welcoming the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy Antonio Tajani, who had called on her along with a delegation at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Both India and Italy are rooted in ancient civilisational heritage, with a proud history of contributing to the world through “our philosophy, literature, and arts”, the President said.

She asserted that India and Italy have been interconnected over the centuries through trade and the exchange of people and ideas. There is a great potential for growth in bilateral trade and investment between the two countries, Murmu said.

“India’s rapid economic growth and the roadmap for ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 present numerous opportunities for industrial partnerships and collaboration,” the President said.

She invited Italian companies and PSUs to expand their operations in India, especially for manufacturing and co-production. Murmu also urged Italian green technology companies to explore possibilities of cooperation and partnership with the Indian industry.

The President said the Joint Strategic Action Plan announced during the meeting of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rio in November 2024 is a blueprint for the next five years.

“This Action Plan will be a guiding framework to accelerate our joint efforts,” Murmu added.

The President was happy to note that Italian universities and research centres are exploring possibilities of collaboration with Indian partners, according to a statement issued by her office.

She said that the new education policy has facilitated foreign universities to open campuses in India. “Italian universities can be invited to open campuses in India,” Murmu said.

The President said that the two countries are collaborating closely in emerging technologies, innovation and defence besides working together on multilateral platforms such as the G-20 in the present era.

The two leaders agreed that India-Italy strategic partnership would reach new heights in the times to come, she was quoted as having said in the statement. (PTI)

