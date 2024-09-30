Heavy Rainfall Expected in Northeast as Monsoon Withdrawal Delays

HT Digital

September 30, Monday: The Northeast is likely to experience heavy rainfall due to the delayed withdrawal of the monsoon, according to recent weather forecasts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the region could see intense showers in the coming days, particularly in Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Typically, the monsoon begins its withdrawal process from the Northeast in early October, but this year, the system has remained active longer than expected, causing a significant delay. The extended monsoon has already resulted in persistent rain across various parts of the region, and the IMD predicts that heavy rainfall is likely to continue.

Authorities have issued advisories to residents in flood-prone and landslide-vulnerable areas, urging them to remain cautious. The delay in monsoon withdrawal has also raised concerns about waterlogging and disruptions to daily life in several towns and cities across the region, including Guwahati.

A senior official from the IMD stated, “The prolonged monsoon is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts. We advise the public to stay updated with weather alerts and take necessary precautions.”

With the monsoon season extending longer than usual, the focus now shifts to minimizing the impact of potential floods, landslides, and other weather-related challenges. Local governments are preparing for emergency measures to manage the situation effectively, ensuring that people in vulnerable regions remain safe.