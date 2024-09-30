29 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 30, 2024
type here...

Heavy Rainfall Expected in Northeast as Monsoon Withdrawal Delays

Delayed monsoon withdrawal in the Northeast could bring heavy rainfall in the coming days, with authorities urging caution in vulnerable areas.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

September 30, Monday: The Northeast is likely to experience heavy rainfall due to the delayed withdrawal of the monsoon, according to recent weather forecasts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the region could see intense showers in the coming days, particularly in Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh.

- Advertisement -

Typically, the monsoon begins its withdrawal process from the Northeast in early October, but this year, the system has remained active longer than expected, causing a significant delay. The extended monsoon has already resulted in persistent rain across various parts of the region, and the IMD predicts that heavy rainfall is likely to continue.

Authorities have issued advisories to residents in flood-prone and landslide-vulnerable areas, urging them to remain cautious. The delay in monsoon withdrawal has also raised concerns about waterlogging and disruptions to daily life in several towns and cities across the region, including Guwahati.

A senior official from the IMD stated, “The prolonged monsoon is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts. We advise the public to stay updated with weather alerts and take necessary precautions.”

With the monsoon season extending longer than usual, the focus now shifts to minimizing the impact of potential floods, landslides, and other weather-related challenges. Local governments are preparing for emergency measures to manage the situation effectively, ensuring that people in vulnerable regions remain safe.

Top 10 Most Scenic Rivers In The World
Top 10 Most Scenic Rivers In The World
9 Scenic Valleys Of India For Nature Lovers
9 Scenic Valleys Of India For Nature Lovers
Flowers With Rich Cultural Heritage
Flowers With Rich Cultural Heritage
5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes
5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes
8 Most Beautiful Island Destinations To Visit In Asia
8 Most Beautiful Island Destinations To Visit In Asia
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam CM Pledges Free Food Grains for 2.5 Crore People by...

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Most Scenic Rivers In The World 9 Scenic Valleys Of India For Nature Lovers Flowers With Rich Cultural Heritage 5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes 8 Most Beautiful Island Destinations To Visit In Asia