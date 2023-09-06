Heroin worth over Rs 16 lakh recovered from Mizoram- Myanmar border

AIZAWL, Sept 5: Heroin worth Rs 16.73 lakh was seized from a

Mizoram village close to the Myanmar border, an official

statement said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, personnel of Assam Rifles in collaboration

with the state excise department recovered 23.9 gram of

heroin at Zote village in Champhai district on Monday, the

paramilitary force said.

No person has been arrested in connection with the seizure.

The recovered heroin, which was concealed in two soap cases,

was handed over to the excise and narcotics department, the

statement added. (PTI)