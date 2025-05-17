SHILLONG, May 16: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, recently inaugurated a two- day national seminar on “His footprints in time: Trailblazers of Meghalaya in the making of modern India,” organised by Centre For Historical Research Synod College (CHRSC), Shillong. Also present as the guest of honour was Member of Parliament, Dr W R Kharlukhi.

Speaking during the inaugural session, Conrad K Sangma said that Synod College is always at the forefront of organising seminars that have far reaching effects and congratulating the organisers said, “This seminar will talk not only about the lives that they have made but also about the lives they have touched but more importantly about the lives they will inspire in the days to come.”

The Chief Minister also stressed on the need to document documentation and research and added, “The documentation of such seminars in the form of compilations, books or papers is important not only to support the research but they become tools of knowledge sharing.”

He also informed the gathering of the Chief Minister’s Research Grant that supports research studies and announced this program will be expanded further to support more research scholars.

Further, the Chief Minister said the trailblazers that would be featured in the two-day seminar would be accorded due recognition for their contributions in different fields and said, “Talking about these men who have left their footprints and have contributed immensely will be a source of inspiration to the younger generation.”

The seminar aims to feature, highlight and document the lives and legacies of various men and women of Meghalaya who have made notable contributions in the socio-economic, educational, cultural and political landscape of the state and the nation thus honouring and appreciating the trailblazers.

Family members of noted personalities who contributed in the field of social service, education, politics, etc were felicitated during the occasion. (NNN)