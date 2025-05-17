27.3 C
Guwahati
Saturday, May 17, 2025
type here...

His footprints in time: Trailblazers of Meghalaya in the making of modern India

Seminar aims to highlight lives and legacies of various men and women of Meghalaya

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SHILLONG, May 16: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, recently inaugurated a two- day national seminar on “His footprints in time: Trailblazers of Meghalaya in the making of modern India,” organised by Centre For Historical Research Synod College (CHRSC), Shillong. Also present as the guest of honour was Member of Parliament, Dr W R Kharlukhi.

Speaking during the inaugural session, Conrad K Sangma said that Synod College is always at the forefront of organising seminars that have far reaching effects and congratulating the organisers said, “This seminar will talk not only about the lives that they have made but also about the lives they have touched but more importantly about the lives they will inspire in the days to come.”

- Advertisement -

The Chief Minister also stressed on the need to document documentation and research and added, “The documentation of such seminars in the form of compilations, books or papers is important not only to support the research but they become tools of knowledge sharing.”

Related Posts:

He also informed the gathering of the Chief Minister’s Research Grant that supports research studies and announced this program will be expanded further to support more research scholars.

Further, the Chief Minister said the trailblazers that would be featured in the two-day seminar would be accorded due recognition for their contributions in different fields and said, “Talking about these men who have left their footprints and have contributed immensely will be a source of inspiration to the younger generation.”

The seminar aims to feature, highlight and document the lives and legacies of various men and women of Meghalaya who have made notable contributions in the socio-economic, educational, cultural and political landscape of the state and the nation thus honouring and appreciating the trailblazers.

- Advertisement -

Family members of noted personalities who contributed in the field of social service, education, politics, etc were felicitated during the occasion. (NNN)

10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish
10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish
10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway
10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss
Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June
Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June
Top 6 Mango Markets in India
Top 6 Mango Markets in India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

17 May, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish 10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway 10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June Top 6 Mango Markets in India