Arunachal: Fire incident in Gobuk Village, Yingkiong – immediate relief provided

NAMSAI, May 17: A fire broke out in Gobuk village, Upper Siang district, on the evening of May 16 around 5:00 pm. The fire, reportedly caused by drying fresh pork meat over a traditional fireplace during the Etor festival celebrations, completely destroyed a house belonging to Shri Dungge Tekseng.

Fortunately, there were no casualties. The local fire brigade, with prompt and active assistance from community members, responded swiftly to extinguish the flames and successfully prevented the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.

The next morning, Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang and District Disaster Management Officer Anie Yangfo visited the affected family to verify the incident and assess the extent of the damage. Immediate relief was extended to the family, including Rs 5,000 in cash, clothing, and essential household utensils to address their urgent needs.

Further assistance in the form of final relief will be provided after the completion of official documentation.