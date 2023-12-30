HNLC against shutting down of MCCL

SHILLONG, Dec 29: The Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has expressed its opposition to the Meghalaya government’s move to shut down the Mawmluh Cherra Cements Limited (MCCL) even as it asked the NPP legislator from Sohra Gavin M Mylliemngap to take responsibility by resigning as MLA of the area failing, which action will be taken against him.

At the same time, the outfit has also offered to provide the employees of the MCCL a monthly salary of Rs 25,000 if they join its cause.

- Advertisement -

The statement also came at a time when the process of peace talks between the Centre, state and the outfit is on.

“If the government proceeds with the shutting down of MCCL, it would be appropriate for MLA Sohra Gavin to assume responsibility. In fact, he should resign from his position as MLA,” HNLC general secretary cum publicity secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw said in a statement issued today.

He also warned, “If he (Gavin) refuses to step down, the HNLC will hold him accountable. Just as you and your government dare to bury MCCL alive, we will hold you accountable by our own actions. Traitors of the people should be punished with death.”

The outfit leader further said, “Currently, we do not see any other feasible alternatives. Therefore, the HNLC would like to extend an offer to the employees of this factory, if they are willing to join our cause, we will provide them with a monthly salary of Rs. 25,000. Eligible individuals should be below 45 years of age and undergo basic military training. If they demonstrate commitment to our cause and ideology, we will consider offering them an attractive salary.”

- Advertisement -

“Finally, the government should cease sweet-talking and dilly-dallying, and refrain from sugarcoating the truth or else,” he asserted.

Further, Nongtraw said that the threat by the Meghalaya government to permanently shut down MCCL is simply a ‘political maneuver’.

“The HNLC strongly condemns this ill motive of the government, as it aims to leave the people of Sohra unemployed and subject them to the agenda of vested interests. Rather than prioritizing the improvement of MCCL, the government’s intention is to shut it down and instead promote the development of cement factories owned by non-tribals from other states,” he said while adding “Unfortunately, this course of action significantly undermines the sentiments of the tribal community. This raises serious doubts about the government’s ability to effectively manage the entire state if they cannot even handle this longstanding factory.”

He said it is evident that Meghalaya has already been ranked as the second poorest state in India, with the second-lowest per capita income in the country.

- Advertisement -

“Soon, there will be an intense competition for land and jobs in Meghalaya between indigenous and non-indigenous populations. The youth will become frustrated and desperate, resulting in a revolt against the government by any means necessary. This revolt will not stem from people losing their desire for freedom, but rather from the harsh reality that they have no food to eat,” he added.