Honeymoon Turns Tragic: Wife Accused of Husband’s Murder Sent to Remand After Surrender

SHILLONG, JUNE 10: In a grim turn to what had started out as a honeymoon in Meghalaya, Sonam Raghuvanshi, who was accused of conspiring to kill her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, was sent to 72-hour transit remand late last night. The remand came after she surrendered to the Uttar Pradesh police in Ghazipur district during the day. Meghalaya police produced her in the District Judge’s court and got her custody to question her further.

Sonam, a native of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, had gotten married to Raja on May 10. The couple reached Meghalaya on May 21 to enjoy their honeymoon. Barely a week later, the couple went missing, and searches for them were initiated. On May 31, a body of Raja was found in a deep gorge near Cherrapunji in the East Khasi Hills district. First thought to be a tragic accident, the incident soon turned sinister when Meghalaya police discovered indications of foul play.

After a massive manhunt, Sonam resurfaced in Ghazipur, where she surrendered to the police. In initial questioning, she has been said to have confessed to planning her husband’s murder by employing contract killers. Police officials suspect she was involved with one of the accused persons, Raj Kushwaha, before her marriage to Raja.

Four people — Raj Kushwaha, Aakash Rajpoot, Vikas alias Vicky, and Anand — have been arrested in relation to the offense. The killer used an apparent heavy, sharp object commonly used for chopping wood, said East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem. During the autopsy, several sharp-force wounds were found, with two deep wounds inflicted on the front and back of Raja’s head.

In spite of the increasing evidence, Sonam’s father has denied the police account of the events. He says he does not remember how his daughter ended up in Uttar Pradesh and that she was kidnapped and robbed. “Sonam informed us that she was abducted. This is being concocted by the police. We demand a CBI inquiry,” he informed the media.