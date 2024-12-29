Huge cache of weapons recovered in Arunachal’s Changlang

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Dec 28: Security forces recovered huge cache of weapons near MS 27 along Miao-Vijaynagar axis in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district.

The joint operation was carried out under Spear Corps by Assam Rifles, Army and local police involved extensive search efforts by specialized teams, supported by advanced technology such as high technology drones, tracker dogs and metal detectors.

“During the operation, a total of ten MQ 81 Chinese origin Assualt Rifles/ Type 81 Aslt Rifles were recovered from different locations around MS27, making it one of the largest recoveries in South Arunachal in recent past. The weapons were concealed inside forest area,” said an official of Army.

He said, “These weapons were being searched by major insurgent groups operating in Changlang district for more than six months.”

It is alleged that these weapons were buried by ENNG before their surrender last year.

The security forces utilizing their expertise and reliable intelligence have managed to uncover the hidden cache in thickly forest area.

“Prior to conduct of operation, the security personals ensured safe passage to the tourists present in Namdapha Reserve Forest for bird sighting. The operation was carried out with the utmost professionalism and precision, ensuring that huge cache of weapons didn’t fall in the hands of insurgents,” the official said.

Numerous inputs regarding attempts by various insurgent groups, especially NSCM(IM) & NSCN (KYA) with the help of merged ENNG cadres to recover the said cache were being received in last six months. This achievement underscores the continued dedication of our security forces to maintaining peace and security in the region.