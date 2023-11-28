Huge cache of arms, ammunitions recovered in Imphal

IMPHAL, Nov 27: In a joint search operation by the state and

the central security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of

the strife-torn Manipur, a huge cache of arms, ammunition and

explosives were recovered recently.

Police said that a combined team of Imphal East district police,

22 Assam Rifles, 18 Assam Rifles conducted a search operation

at P Geljang and P Thenjol of Kangpokpi district and Tiger Camp

of Imphal East district.

P Geljang and P Thenjol are villages within Kangpokpi district

but within the operational jurisdiction of Sagolmang police

station of Imphal East district.

During the search operation, the combined team detected a

cache of arms, ammunition and explosives in a gunny bag at a

bush. The police suspected it was concealed by armed

miscreants.

Upon checking, the gunny bag was found containing one US

Carbine with empty magazine, a SLR with one empty magazine,

two 9mm pistols with empty magazine, one .22 pistol with one

empty magazine, four hand grenades along with two bottles

suspected to be local made IEDs full of suspected charge with

attached codex wire, one piece of detonator and 16 pieces of

broken PEK.

In another operation in the fringe areas of Tamenglong-Jiribam

inter-district border, the security forces dismantled three

bunkers which were found erected in a village.

The operation was conducted by Tamenglong district police

along with 5th Manipur Rifles, 39 Assam Rifles and 87 th

battalion CRPF, the police also said.

The state police have been conducting joint operations with the

state and the central security forces in the fringe and

vulnerable areas of violent affected districts of the state to

recover looted arms, ammunition and explosives in the hands

of the civilians.

A total of 5,668 arms along with ammunition were also looted

during the initial stage of the violence. Of this, the police and

security force have so far recovered 1,329 arms and 15,050

rounds of ammunition. They also recovered 900 bombs.

Till the last week of September, the police had recovered about

a quarter of the arms and less than 5 percent of the

ammunition. (NNN)