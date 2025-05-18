23.5 C
Guwahati
Sunday, May 18, 2025
type here...

Hundreds join Tiranga Yatra in Dimapur

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, May 17: Hundreds of people, led by Nagaland PHE and cooperation minister Jacob Zhimomi, joined the Tiranga Yatra here on Saturday to show solidarity with the Indian armed forces and express gratitude to them for Operation Sindoor.

- Advertisement -

The rally was organised by the Nagaland unit of BJP, led by its president Benjamin Yepthomi, under the banner of Concerned Citizens for National Security.

Related Posts:

The yatra began at Supermarket and culminated at Dimapur district sports complex (DDSC), where leaders of various organisations and communities hailed the Indian armed forces for their valour and patriotism.

Before the start of the yatra, citizens of Dimapur from various communities, including students, ex-servicemen, youth, men and women and state BJP leaders, shouted anti-Pakistan slogans before marching to the DDSC, carrying a huge 170-meter Tricolour and holding the national flag in their hands.

Addressing the gathering before the start of the rally, minister Zhimomi said the whole nation, including Nagaland, is with the security forces.

- Advertisement -

He said, on behalf of Nagaland and chief minister Neiphiu Rio, everyone is participating in today’s yatra of the Operation Sunny Hill.

He added that though India always believes in nonviolence and has followed the policy of peaceful coexistence with neighbours and the world since time immemorial, the integrity and sovereignty of our nation were intruded upon by the terrorists this time.

Zhimomi stressed that no sane country will remain quiet when its citizens are attacked and killed in broad daylight.

“We are having this yatra to honour and remember our armed forces, who fight for our nation day and night, protecting our motherland, keeping us all safe,” the minister said.

10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features
10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features
10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish
10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish
10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway
10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss
Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June
Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arunachal: Fire incident in Gobuk Village, Yingkiong – immediate relief provided

The Hills Times -
10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features 10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish 10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway 10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June