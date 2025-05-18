Hundreds join Tiranga Yatra in Dimapur

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, May 17: Hundreds of people, led by Nagaland PHE and cooperation minister Jacob Zhimomi, joined the Tiranga Yatra here on Saturday to show solidarity with the Indian armed forces and express gratitude to them for Operation Sindoor.

The rally was organised by the Nagaland unit of BJP, led by its president Benjamin Yepthomi, under the banner of Concerned Citizens for National Security.

The yatra began at Supermarket and culminated at Dimapur district sports complex (DDSC), where leaders of various organisations and communities hailed the Indian armed forces for their valour and patriotism.

Before the start of the yatra, citizens of Dimapur from various communities, including students, ex-servicemen, youth, men and women and state BJP leaders, shouted anti-Pakistan slogans before marching to the DDSC, carrying a huge 170-meter Tricolour and holding the national flag in their hands.

Addressing the gathering before the start of the rally, minister Zhimomi said the whole nation, including Nagaland, is with the security forces.

He said, on behalf of Nagaland and chief minister Neiphiu Rio, everyone is participating in today’s yatra of the Operation Sunny Hill.

He added that though India always believes in nonviolence and has followed the policy of peaceful coexistence with neighbours and the world since time immemorial, the integrity and sovereignty of our nation were intruded upon by the terrorists this time.

Zhimomi stressed that no sane country will remain quiet when its citizens are attacked and killed in broad daylight.

“We are having this yatra to honour and remember our armed forces, who fight for our nation day and night, protecting our motherland, keeping us all safe,” the minister said.