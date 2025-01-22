16 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
type here...

Husband sentenced to life for wife’s murder in Tripura

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Jan 21: A District and Sessions Court in Unakoti, Tripura, has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of his wife. The verdict was delivered on January 18, 2025, by Judge Sudipta Chowdhury, following testimonies from 22 witnesses that sealed the fate of the accused, Ramiz Ali (35).

- Advertisement -

According to Public Prosecutor Sunirmil Deb, the incident took place on January 6, 2020. Ali, a resident of Khaorabil Gram Panchayat under Irani Police Station, married 27-year-old Roshna Begum in May 2019. However, their marriage was marred by persistent physical and mental abuse. Nine months after their wedding, Ali fatally attacked Roshna with a sharp spade at their home in Khaorabil village.

Related Posts:

The day after the crime, Ali informed Roshna’s mother, Nesharun Bibi, about the incident. Upon reaching the residence, she found her daughter’s lifeless body in a pool of blood and immediately reported the matter to the Irani Police Station. The police recovered the body, which was sent to Unakoti District Hospital for a post-mortem.

Three days later, on January 9, 2020, the investigating officer, Aparna Debnath, arrested Ali, who had fled the scene. A charge sheet was filed against him on May 31, 2020.

During the trial, two individuals testified in Ali’s defense, but overwhelming evidence presented by the prosecution led to his conviction. On Monday, the court found Ali guilty under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was sentenced to life imprisonment with rigorous conditions, along with additional penalties of three years in prison and fines totaling ₹1 lakh.

- Advertisement -

In case of non-payment of the fines, Ali will serve an additional nine months in prison.

Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park
10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For
10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For
Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers
Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

22 January, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Top Nutritious Food To Supports Your Health 6 Offbeat Places to Visit in Assam 10 Iconic Species To See In Nagarhole National Park 10 Places In Sikkim You Should Bookmark For Top 8 Lesser-Known Places In India To Spot Tigers