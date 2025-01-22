Husband sentenced to life for wife’s murder in Tripura

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Jan 21: A District and Sessions Court in Unakoti, Tripura, has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of his wife. The verdict was delivered on January 18, 2025, by Judge Sudipta Chowdhury, following testimonies from 22 witnesses that sealed the fate of the accused, Ramiz Ali (35).

- Advertisement -

According to Public Prosecutor Sunirmil Deb, the incident took place on January 6, 2020. Ali, a resident of Khaorabil Gram Panchayat under Irani Police Station, married 27-year-old Roshna Begum in May 2019. However, their marriage was marred by persistent physical and mental abuse. Nine months after their wedding, Ali fatally attacked Roshna with a sharp spade at their home in Khaorabil village.

The day after the crime, Ali informed Roshna’s mother, Nesharun Bibi, about the incident. Upon reaching the residence, she found her daughter’s lifeless body in a pool of blood and immediately reported the matter to the Irani Police Station. The police recovered the body, which was sent to Unakoti District Hospital for a post-mortem.

Three days later, on January 9, 2020, the investigating officer, Aparna Debnath, arrested Ali, who had fled the scene. A charge sheet was filed against him on May 31, 2020.

During the trial, two individuals testified in Ali’s defense, but overwhelming evidence presented by the prosecution led to his conviction. On Monday, the court found Ali guilty under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was sentenced to life imprisonment with rigorous conditions, along with additional penalties of three years in prison and fines totaling ₹1 lakh.

- Advertisement -

In case of non-payment of the fines, Ali will serve an additional nine months in prison.