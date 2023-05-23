IIT Kharagpur Death Case: Bengal Cops to Exhume Faizan Ahmed’s Body Today

Guwahati May 23: The West Bengal Police has dispatched a team to Dibrugarh, Assam, with the purpose of exhuming the body of Faizan Ahmed, a student from IIT Kharagpur. The Calcutta High Court had ordered the exhumation in order to conduct a second post-mortem examination at the Medical College and Hospital in Calcutta.

- Advertisement -

The four-member police squad from Kharagpur has now arrived in Dibrugarh to carry out the court’s directive. Faizan Ahmed, a third-year mechanical engineering student at IIT Kharagpur, tragically met his demise on October 14 under distressing circumstances. His body was discovered in a partially melted state within a dormitory room on the campus.

It is worth noting that Faizan hailed from Tinsukia, Assam, and was laid to rest at the Amolapatty Kabarstan (burial ground) in Dibrugarh. While the college administration asserted that the student had taken his own life, his family has alleged foul play and claimed that he was murdered. Seeking justice for their son, Faizan’s parents filed a writ petition with the Calcutta High Court, prompting the court’s decision to order a second post-mortem examination.