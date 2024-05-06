23 C
Monday, May 6, 2024
IMD issues ‘Orange’ alert for Northeast amid impending rains & thunderstorms

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 5: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘Orange’ alert for the broader Northeast region, warning of an impending wet spell accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds from May 5 to May 9.

The peak intensity of the weather disturbance is anticipated on May 6 and 7.

The national weather agency highlighted an ‘orange’ alert, signalling “Be Prepared”, for the entire Northeast on May 5.

Subsequently, from May 6 to May 8, the alert level was downgraded to ‘yellow’, indicating “Be Updated”.

The IMD forecasted a high likelihood of fairly widespread to widespread, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (ranging from 40-50 kmph) across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura over the next five days.

Additionally, isolated instances of heavy rainfall are expected throughout the region from May 5 to May 7.

In specific regions such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura, there is a significant probability of “very heavy rainfall” between May 5 and May 6.

Moreover, on May 6, Meghalaya may experience “isolated extremely heavy rainfall”.

