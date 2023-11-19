23 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 19, 2023
type here...

Imphal airport shut following detection of unidentified objects in airspace

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Imphal, Nov 19: Imphal’s Bir Tikendrajit International Airport had temporarily shut down its flight operations after some unmanned aerial objects/drones were detected in the airspace.

- Advertisement -

The aerial vehicles have been detected on Sunday and have been allegedly flying in the airzone since 2.30 pm.

Further probe has been initiated to ascertain the identity and source of the unmanned flying object.

An air of fear and sensation grips Manipur after the detection of the unidentified objects. The state has been reeling under violent turmoil for the past six months even as situation improves.

Internet services remain suspended owing to volatile situation that continues to persist in the state.

- Advertisement -

 

Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms
Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms
These Places In India Are Named After Numbers!
These Places In India Are Named After Numbers!
Chhath Puja: Everything You Wanted To Know
Chhath Puja: Everything You Wanted To Know
Most Beautiful Pigeons In The World
Most Beautiful Pigeons In The World
10 Places Where Women Are Barred From Entering
10 Places Where Women Are Barred From Entering
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Meghalaya Police seize heroin worth Rs 1.75 crore, one peddler held

The Hills Times - 0
Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms These Places In India Are Named After Numbers! Chhath Puja: Everything You Wanted To Know Most Beautiful Pigeons In The World 10 Places Where Women Are Barred From Entering