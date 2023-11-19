Imphal airport shut following detection of unidentified objects in airspace

HT Digital,

Imphal, Nov 19: Imphal’s Bir Tikendrajit International Airport had temporarily shut down its flight operations after some unmanned aerial objects/drones were detected in the airspace.

The aerial vehicles have been detected on Sunday and have been allegedly flying in the airzone since 2.30 pm.

Further probe has been initiated to ascertain the identity and source of the unmanned flying object.

An air of fear and sensation grips Manipur after the detection of the unidentified objects. The state has been reeling under violent turmoil for the past six months even as situation improves.

Internet services remain suspended owing to volatile situation that continues to persist in the state.

