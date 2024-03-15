20 C
Friday, March 15, 2024
Imphal pharmacies remain closed over gun attack

IMPHAL, March 14: Pharmacies in Imphal have observed a shutdown in protest against a gun attack by miscreants at a pharmacy on the previous day.

Two motorcycle-borne miscreants fired two rounds of shots at Mahalakshmi Pharmacy at Thangal Bazar under at around 6 pm on March 12.

No casualty was reported in the firing. The city police registered a case against the unknown miscreants and initiated an investigation to nab the culprits, a police source said.

Meanwhile, almost all the pharmacies in Imphal, particularly in Thangal Bazar and Paona Bazar, downed their shutters for the day on Wednesday in protest against the gun firing.

While observing the shutdown, the pharmacists demanded arrest of the perpetrators involved in the firing. They also appealed not to repeat such an act in future.  (NNN)

