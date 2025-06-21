34.5 C
Guwahati
Saturday, June 21, 2025
type here...

Nagaland pharmacy association appeals to state govt for policy review claiming pharmacist shortage

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

KOHIMA, June 20: The All Nagaland Pharmacy Association (ANPA) has urged the state government to reconsider the strict enforcement of rules mandating registered pharmacists in all pharmacies, warning that the move could lead to widespread closures and disrupt healthcare access across Nagaland.

At a press conference in Kohima on Friday, ANPA president Zhapuvilie Yashü and general secretary Limayanger Jamir said that although they respect and are willing to comply with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, and Pharmacy Act, 1948, the shortage of qualified pharmacists makes full implementation currently unfeasible.

- Advertisement -

Quoting official data that there are 1,157 licensed pharmacies in Nagaland, Jamir claimed the state has only 278 registered pharmacists, of which, 252 are employed in government facilities, leaving just 26 for private pharmacies.

Related Posts:

Several districts, including Shamator and Meluri, have no registered pharmacists at all. Phek district, with 34 pharmacies, has only two while even in Kohima, some localities could be left without a single pharmacy if the rule is strictly enforced, he said.

“This ratio is grossly disproportionate. Enforcing the rule without practical alternatives will throw the public health system into disarray,” Jamir warned.

ANPA said the licensing process has long been regulated by the Health & Family Welfare department, with pharmacies regularly paying fees. However, in late 2021, the department began enforcing stricter requirements for pharmacist appointments, it said.

- Advertisement -

Yashu said while some private pharmacies have appointed pharmacists, most cannot do so due to the acute shortage. To address the issue collectively, pharmacy unions were formed in every district and unified under ANPA on March 13 this year, he said.

ANPA said that despite repeated appeals to the Principal Director, Health Commissioner, and Health Minister, the association said their requests for a phased implementation or temporary relaxation have not been addressed while a representation to the chief minister is still pending.

“If enforced fully, even key areas in Kohima and several districts will be left without pharmacy services,” ANPA said.

Pointing out that Nagaland is currently the only state in India without a pharmacy institute, ANPA said that even in other states, full enforcement of such policies has been hindered by manpower shortages.

- Advertisement -

They questioned the government’s expectations, noting that many government health centres rely on nurses trained for only three months to dispense medicines.

“If the government can authorise nurses due to shortages, similar temporary measures should be extended to pharmacies until infrastructure is improved,” ANPA argued.

While the Drugs Control Administration had renewed licenses until 2028, pharmacies have recently begun receiving show cause notices and cancellation orders from May onwards, they said.

ANPA clarified it is not opposing the policy but asking for a practical, state-specific approach that protects public health without disrupting essential services.

“Until we have sufficient manpower and our own pharmacy institutions, we request the department to allow pharmacies to continue operating,” the association appealed. They assured that if granted a reasonable extension, efforts to appoint registered pharmacists would continue.

Meanwhile, Tiatoshi Amer, Controlling & Licensing Authority under the Health & Family Welfare Department, told PTI that the department acted only after repeated notices went unheeded. “We issued public notices and also verbally informed licensees to appoint pharmacists for the welfare of the public,” he said.

Amer added that the department will not consider an extension as enough time had already been provided, emphasising that public health remains the department’s top priority.

The officer also asserted that, as per data provided by the department’s Pharmacy Cell, there are more than 300 registered unemployed pharmacists in the state, while for the government health units, the vacant posts are being requisitioned annually through the Nagaland Public Service Commission for recruitment. (PTI)

Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India
6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views
6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

NDPP Reaffirms Commitment to English as Nagaland’s Official Language Amid National...

The Hills Times -
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India 6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views 10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon 8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season 8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon