Imphal West District Administration Imposes Section 144 Of Crpc In District For Two Months

IMPHAL, Oct 8: The entire Imphal West district has been placed under section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting assembly of five or more persons which is likely to turn unlawful among several activities.

Carrying sticks, stones, firearms without valid license, weapons or objects of any description which can be used as offensive weapons are other activities prohibited in the district.

The order will remain in force for a period of two months.

Persons desirous of taking out rallies or processions for socio-political, customary, religious objectives or for entertainment involving the assembly of five or more persons within the district should obtain prior permission from the district magistrate, the order stated.

The prohibitory order is being imposed to prevent any untoward incident that is likely to cause breach of public peace and tranquility in the district and endanger the safety of public life and property, the order passed by Imphal West district magistrate Th Kirankumar stated.

The order was passed based on information furnished by the superintendent of police of the district that there is likelihood of serious breach of peace, disturbance to the public tranquility and grave danger to human lives or properties.

The order imposing the section 144 of CrPC came in the backdrop of prevailing tense situations arising out of protest against the government’s decision of the partial lifting of prohibition.

Womenfolk in each locality have been staging protests demanding revocation of the decision.

Leading the campaign against the government decision, All Manipur Women’s Social Reformation and Development Samaj (Nupi Samaj) had recently set an October 10 deadline to withdraw the decision.

While setting the deadline, local women’s bodies had also threatened to intensify their campaigns from the next day (October 11).

Apart from the protests against legalization of liquor, the Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee of Manipur (STDCM) is also hosting a series of sit-in demonstrations demanding the inclusion of Meitei/Meetei Community into the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list of India. (NNN)