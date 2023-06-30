30 C
womenfolk confronts soldiers in Imphal

Northeast
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, JUNE 29 (NNN): Womenfolk of Kanto Sabal in the outskirts of Imphal confronted soldiers of the Indian Army when the latter reportedly tried to pick-up a resident of the village.

Around 10 women were reportedly injured as the soldiers allegedly beat them up.

According to the women, they protested after the soldiers from the Leimakhong Army Camp tried to take away a resident of the village without giving any reason.

“The soldiers physically assaulted the people without any mercy. They showed no respect towards the women”, she alleged.

Meanwhile, the fresh clashes reported in the periphery of the valley district sparked tensions in Imphal Khwairamband Keithel where women vendors of all-women-run markets rose up and protested while alleging that despite unabated attacks from the militants, the state government and the central security forces did nothing to protect the civilians.

The security forces detailed in Imphal resorted to firing several rounds of tear gas shells and mock bombs to scare away the agitating women.

In the outskirts of the capital, womenfolk rose up and agitated against the alleged failure on the part of the state and the central governments to check the militants from attacking civilians.

Some women agitators even suggested that the lifeless bodies of the three persons in today’s firings should be deposited in the residence of the chief minister.

Sounds of firing tear gas shells and mock bombs were heard till the time of filing this report.

