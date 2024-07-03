27 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
type here...

Incessant rain in Manipur inundates several districts

Order also advised the general public to stay indoors

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, July 2: Incessant rains over the last few days have caused overflow of the rivers in Manipur inundating several places in Imphal West district, Imphal East district, Kangpokpi district, Senapati district, Thoubal district and Bishnupur district, an official statement said today. As such, the state government of Manipur has declared holiday for July 3.

“In view of the above, the Governor of Manipur is pleased to declare July 3, 2024 (Wednesday) as a public holiday for all government offices including public sector undertakings /corporations /autonomous bodies/societies under the Government of Manipur. Further, in exercise of the powers conferred by the explanation under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 (XXVI of 1881), for all banks, financial institutions and LIC, etc, located in the state shall also remain closed on July 3, 2024,” an order from the government said.

- Advertisement -

The order also advised the general public to stay indoors except in case of emergency so that the authorities can carry out the rescue and relief operations and evacuation of the stranded individuals smoothly.

With respect to schools and colleges, a separate order has already been issued by the concerned department. However, departments involved in rescue and relief operations and essential services, namely, home, police, district administration, Relief & Disaster Management, Power, Health & Family Welfare, PHE, Water Resources, PWD, GAD, CAF&PD, MI, Forests, LDA, etc., shall remain a working day, the order also said. Moreover, officers/ employees of all the other departments shall also be available on phone call for any eventuality.

Meanwhile, the government is carrying out rescue and relief works through the respective district administrations and the concerned departments, it added. (NNN)

Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya
Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya
7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore
7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore
Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam
Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam
8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today
8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today
Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement
Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Undeclared president’s rule in Manipur: MPCC president

The Hills Times -
Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya 7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam 8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement