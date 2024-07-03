Incessant rain in Manipur inundates several districts

IMPHAL, July 2: Incessant rains over the last few days have caused overflow of the rivers in Manipur inundating several places in Imphal West district, Imphal East district, Kangpokpi district, Senapati district, Thoubal district and Bishnupur district, an official statement said today. As such, the state government of Manipur has declared holiday for July 3.

“In view of the above, the Governor of Manipur is pleased to declare July 3, 2024 (Wednesday) as a public holiday for all government offices including public sector undertakings /corporations /autonomous bodies/societies under the Government of Manipur. Further, in exercise of the powers conferred by the explanation under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 (XXVI of 1881), for all banks, financial institutions and LIC, etc, located in the state shall also remain closed on July 3, 2024,” an order from the government said.

The order also advised the general public to stay indoors except in case of emergency so that the authorities can carry out the rescue and relief operations and evacuation of the stranded individuals smoothly.

With respect to schools and colleges, a separate order has already been issued by the concerned department. However, departments involved in rescue and relief operations and essential services, namely, home, police, district administration, Relief & Disaster Management, Power, Health & Family Welfare, PHE, Water Resources, PWD, GAD, CAF&PD, MI, Forests, LDA, etc., shall remain a working day, the order also said. Moreover, officers/ employees of all the other departments shall also be available on phone call for any eventuality.

Meanwhile, the government is carrying out rescue and relief works through the respective district administrations and the concerned departments, it added. (NNN)