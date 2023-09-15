31 C
Increase number of items exported to Bangladesh through Tripura: Union minister

The Hills Times
The Hills Times
AGARTALA, Sept 14: Union minister Anupriya Patel has asked
government officials to increase the number of items exported
to Bangladesh through Tripura by creating required facilities, an
official said on Thursday.
The Union minister of state for commerce and industries was
on a two-day visit to Tripura met chief minister Manik Saha on
September 12.
Patel held a meeting with the district magistrate of Sepahijala
district Vishal Kumar and other officials to review the
development projects and possibilities of export to Bangladesh.
Director of industries and commerce, Vishwasree B and senior
officials were also present in the meeting on Wednesday.
“We had a discussion on development projects and export-
related issues with the Union minister. She laid emphasis on
increasing bilateral trade with the neighbouring country by
creating required facilities”, Kumar told PTI over the phone.
The minister of state for commerce and industry also stressed
on value addition to the rubber because the northeastern state
has abundant resources of natural rubber, he said. (PTI)

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
