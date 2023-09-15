Increase number of items exported to Bangladesh through Tripura: Union minister

AGARTALA, Sept 14: Union minister Anupriya Patel has asked

government officials to increase the number of items exported

to Bangladesh through Tripura by creating required facilities, an

official said on Thursday.

The Union minister of state for commerce and industries was

on a two-day visit to Tripura met chief minister Manik Saha on

September 12.

Patel held a meeting with the district magistrate of Sepahijala

district Vishal Kumar and other officials to review the

development projects and possibilities of export to Bangladesh.

Director of industries and commerce, Vishwasree B and senior

officials were also present in the meeting on Wednesday.

“We had a discussion on development projects and export-

related issues with the Union minister. She laid emphasis on

increasing bilateral trade with the neighbouring country by

creating required facilities”, Kumar told PTI over the phone.

The minister of state for commerce and industry also stressed

on value addition to the rubber because the northeastern state

has abundant resources of natural rubber, he said. (PTI)