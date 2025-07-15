25.2 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Fire breaks out in Arunachal’s Siang, 7 houses gutted

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
ITANAGAR, July 14: At least seven houses were gutted in a fire in Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, a senior official said.

The fire broke out around 2.45 pm in Kaying area, after an elderly woman in one of the houses fell asleep, leaving the gas stove burning in the kitchen, she said.

Two fire tenders from Aalo in West Siang district managed to douse the blaze, the official said.

Although there was no report of any fatality, property worth lakhs have been damaged in the fire, she said.

The affected families have been shifted to Kaying Upper Primary School as a temporary relief measure, the official added. (PTI)

