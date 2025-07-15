25.2 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Arunachal: Construction labourer shot at worksite, dies hours later

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, July 14: A construction labourer succumbed to bullet injuries at a state-run medical institute in Naharlagun near here on Monday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Shankar Pegu, was a native of Borajuli village in Assam’s Biswanath district.

According to Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Chukhu Apa, Pegu was shot in Roing in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Dibang Valley district by a man identified as Tadar Bhai around 4pm on Sunday.

The shooting reportedly followed a heated argument over financial transactions between the two.

Pegu sustained a bullet injury in his head, Apa said.

After the incident, the accused brought the victim to Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) for treatment.

However, Pegu succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning, the IGP added.

Strangely, instead of taking the injured man to a nearby hospital, the accused drove over 400 km to TRIHMS, where Pegu was admitted around 11 pm.

“The reason for not seeking medical help at the nearest facility or Dibrugarh is under investigation,”  police added.

The IGP said the accused, a resident of Sagalee in the state’s Papum Pare district, has been arrested.

The pistol used in the crime has been recovered. A case has been registered at Roing police station under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to murder, read with Section 27(1) of the Arms Act.

A police team from Lower Dibang Valley arrived here and took the accused into custody, the official added.

Pegu is survived by his parents, wife and two daughters.

This is the second incident in the last few days in the district after a migrant labourer was lynched by an irate mob on July 11 for alleged sexual assault on several minors in Roing.

The Lower Dibang Valley district administration had clamped prohibitory orders restricting movement of people which is still in place. (PTI)

