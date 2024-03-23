Independent candidate files nomination in Nagaland

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Mar 22: Independent candidate Hayithung Tungoe Lotha filed his nomination paper for the forthcoming election to the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland at the returning officer’s office in Kohima on Friday.

Though Congress and the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party fielded their respective candidates for the election, they are yet to file nomination, the last date of which is March 27.

Lotha filed his nomination paper before the returning officer for the Nagaland parliamentary constituency Sushil Kumar Patel, who was assisted by assistant returning officer Benjamin Longkap in examining the necessary documents furnished by the candidate.

The independent candidate is the first to file nomination for the 18th Lok Sabha election from Nagaland. The filling of nomination will come to a close at 3 pm on March 27.