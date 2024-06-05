Congress wins Nagaland’s lone Lok Sabha seat

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 4: Congress candidate and Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee president S Supongmeren Jamir emerged winner in Nagaland’s lone Lok Sabha seat defeating the ruling People’s Democratic Alliance candidate from the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), Chumben Murry by margin of 50,984 votes.

- Advertisement -

While Jamir polled 4,01,951 votes, Murry secured 3,50,967 votes.

Returning officer Sushil Kumar Patel declared Meren the winner from the Nagaland parliamentary constituency.

The Congress party won the seat after 25 years since 1999.

Besides Jamir and Murry, independent candidate Hayithung Tungoe Lotha contested the election in the state. Lothat secured 6,232 votes.

- Advertisement -

Nagaland went to polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 19.

Expressing gratitude to the people of the state, Jamir said, “Now, we have to work to implement what we have promised.”

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio congratulated Jamir on his victory.

“The citizens of the state have chosen you to be their elected representative,” Rio said in his congratulatory message to Jamir.

- Advertisement -

He also extended good wishes to the new MP for carrying out his responsibility of serving the people effectively.

Welcoming the mandate of the people of Nagaland, the NDPP, in a statement, said it has graciously accepted the verdict.

“For a democracy to be strong, vibrant and successful, the people’s will to participate in the democratic process of electing leaders of their choice is paramount and the people of Nagaland have ensured that democracy has once again emerged victorious,” it said.

Congratulating Jamir, the NDPP said it is also expected that as the lone representative of the Naga people, he will take forward the aspirations and voice of the people in the Parliament.

However, the party said it was unfortunate that this time the electoral battle was not just political, but also involved huge social and religious aspects that went against the fabric of secularism.