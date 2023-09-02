IndiGo announces flights between Delhi and Itanagar

KOLKATA, Sept 1: Low-cost carrier IndiGo has announced the
launch of a direct flight between Delhi and Itanagar from
October 2.
The airline will operate four flights a week between New Delhi
and the Arunachal capital on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and
Saturdays, the airline said in a statement on Friday.
Flight 6E 5927 will depart from New Delhi at 9.10am and reach
Hollongi airport in Itanagar at noon. The return flight (6E 5928)
will leave Hollongi at 12.30pm and reach the national capital at
3.25pm, the statement said.
The airline had previously initiated operations from Hollongi
airport, earlier known as Donyi Polo airport, on November 28,
2022 with its inaugural flight connecting Itanagar to Mumbai
and Kolkata, the statement said.
This new connection further strengthens regional accessibility
within the country and promotes ease of travel for both
business and leisure travellers by offering additional flight
options, it said.
“We are pleased to introduce direct connectivity between
Itanagar and Delhi, in addition to our direct flights between
Itanagar and Mumbai as well as Kolkata. Through this new
route, we aim to significantly enhance domestic connectivity
and accessibility between the commercial-metropolitan hub of
the national capital region and the enchanting land of dawn-lit
mountains, Itanagar, the statement quoted Vinay Malhotra,
head of global sales, IndiGo, as saying.
“This initiative is expected to drive multi-fold growth in the
region, fostering employment opportunities, trade, tourism,
and overall economic development,” it said quoting Malhotra.
Over the years, IndiGo has remained committed to increasing
accessibility in the northeast, establishing connections to seven
out of the eight states in the region. Our commitment persists
in providing affordable, punctual, courteous, and seamless
travel experiences across an extensive network for our valued
passengers, the statement said.
Increased access to Itanagar will increase tourist footfall at Ita
Fort, Jawaharlal Nehru Museum, Namdapha National Park, and
Tawang, the statement added.
With its fleet of 320+ aircraft, the airline is operating 1900+
daily flights and connecting 81 domestic destinations and will
soon further grow its footprint to 32 international destinations,
it said. (PTI)