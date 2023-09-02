IndiGo announces flights between Delhi and Itanagar

KOLKATA, Sept 1: Low-cost carrier IndiGo has announced the

launch of a direct flight between Delhi and Itanagar from

October 2.

The airline will operate four flights a week between New Delhi

and the Arunachal capital on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and

Saturdays, the airline said in a statement on Friday.

Flight 6E 5927 will depart from New Delhi at 9.10am and reach

Hollongi airport in Itanagar at noon. The return flight (6E 5928)

will leave Hollongi at 12.30pm and reach the national capital at

3.25pm, the statement said.

The airline had previously initiated operations from Hollongi

airport, earlier known as Donyi Polo airport, on November 28,

2022 with its inaugural flight connecting Itanagar to Mumbai

and Kolkata, the statement said.

This new connection further strengthens regional accessibility

within the country and promotes ease of travel for both

business and leisure travellers by offering additional flight

options, it said.

“We are pleased to introduce direct connectivity between

Itanagar and Delhi, in addition to our direct flights between

Itanagar and Mumbai as well as Kolkata. Through this new

route, we aim to significantly enhance domestic connectivity

and accessibility between the commercial-metropolitan hub of

the national capital region and the enchanting land of dawn-lit

mountains, Itanagar, the statement quoted Vinay Malhotra,

head of global sales, IndiGo, as saying.

“This initiative is expected to drive multi-fold growth in the

region, fostering employment opportunities, trade, tourism,

and overall economic development,” it said quoting Malhotra.

Over the years, IndiGo has remained committed to increasing

accessibility in the northeast, establishing connections to seven

out of the eight states in the region. Our commitment persists

in providing affordable, punctual, courteous, and seamless

travel experiences across an extensive network for our valued

passengers, the statement said.

Increased access to Itanagar will increase tourist footfall at Ita

Fort, Jawaharlal Nehru Museum, Namdapha National Park, and

Tawang, the statement added.

With its fleet of 320+ aircraft, the airline is operating 1900+

daily flights and connecting 81 domestic destinations and will

soon further grow its footprint to 32 international destinations,

it said. (PTI)