Tuesday, September 3, 2024
IndiGo operations will start soon: Director Singh

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GANGTOK, Sept 2: IndiGo Airlines will probably start flight operations from Pakyong Airport in Sikkim in October next month, an official said on Monday.

Pakyong Airport director Sanjeev Kumar Singh said that at the moment the commercial viability and data analysis are being looked into by the airline and AAI.

He said IndiGo will operate flights from Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore and Hyderabad to Pakyong Airport and this will boost tourism in Sikkim.

The Pakyong Airport director said Nepal’s Buddha Air wants to launch a daily flight service from Kathmandu to Pakyong. However, approval from the directorate general of civil aviation was pending, he said.

Singh said that talks are also on with airlines such as Blade Air and Jetwing to start flight operations from Pakyong Airport this year.

“There is a possibility that operations will start soon as Sikkim government is presently reviewing the proposal of Blade Air while Jetwing already has been allotted flight from Guwahati to Pakyong under the Regional Connectivity Scheme of the Government of India, and they will start operations by November this year if the conditions are favourable,” the Pakyong airport director said.

Presently only SpiceJet operates to and fro flights from Delhi and Kolkata to Pakyong airport. (PTI)

The Hills Times
The Hills Times
