Saturday, October 19, 2024
Initiatives on ‘Meghalayan Age’ era

Northeast
SHILLONG, Oct 18: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday said that the government would plan out initiatives to create awareness on the “Meghalayan Age” era.

The chief minister made the announcement at an interactive programme with beneficiaries of CM – Elevate and Focus, which was held at Shillong and participated virtually by different districts and blocks from across the state.

The intervention was suggested by a social entrepreneur from Mawmluh village, East Khasi Hills. He said that the “Meghalayan Age” is being globally discussed by geologists and it would be apt for the people to learn about it.

The past 4,200 years have been officially classified as the Meghalayan Age, marking a distinct period in Earth’s history. Researchers pinpoint the onset of this era to a massive drought that ravaged ancient civilizations.

The chief ministers proposed a range of initiatives to raise awareness, including the production of a documentary film that would delve into the scientific explanations behind key geological facts. This film would serve as an engaging tool to educate the public about the geological significance of the Meghalayan Age.

Meanwhile, during the programme, the farmers also raised concerns on market linkage, propagation of Focus and Focus plus financial aid as loan, etc.  

A beneficiary sought clarification from the chief minister on the financial support which are sanctioned to farmers organisations under Focus and Focus+, to which the chief minister clarified that the funds which are given to the groups are grant and subsidies and not loan.

He also informed that there are schemes like CM-Elevate, which have loan components, which are linked through different banks. The CM-Elevate provides grants in aid of upto 70 percent of the total project cost.

On the challenge related to market linkage, the chief minister said that the government has been hand holding the farmers but there are challenges. “As a government, we are bringing farmers together and have initiated interventions at all levels, but there are challenges, which we are trying to overcome,” he added.

To help the farmers, and boost agriculture and allied activities, the government has initiated a number of interventions, including establishment of processing units for value added products, and the proposed setting up of over 100 farmer’s markets.  

“We are trying to ensure that we are able to support farmers and entrepreneurs at different levels. As far as market linkage is concerned, we are providing transportation through 1917 agri vehicles, setting up processing units, and connecting the farmers to the market,” he added. (NNN)

