International flight services soon from Agartala airport: Tripura CM

AGARTALA, March 10: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said efforts are underway to launch international flight operations from the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport at Agartala soon.

Saha said this while unveiling a 5-metre-tall bronze statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, considered the architect of modern Tripura, at the airport here.

“The Manikya dynasty has played a crucial role in the development of Tripura. Despite their significant contributions, proper recognition was not accorded to them in the past,” the chief minister said.

Around Rs 35 lakh was spent on making and installing the statue.

Since Narendra Modi became the prime minister in 2014 and the BJP-led government took charge in Tripura in 2018, the Maharajas of Tripura have been honoured and given due respect, he said.

After the BJP came to power, emphasis was laid on developing the Singerbhil Airport, which was later renamed MBB Airport, Saha said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially dedicated the airport in honour of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur in 2018, he said.

“In the 70s, none of us could have imagined that such a beautiful airport would be built in Tripura. This airport is now one of the most attractive airports in the North East,” Saha said.

Currently, a total of 32 flights take off from the Agartala airport daily.

This level of connectivity was never anticipated, said Saha.

The chief minister said the state government has undertaken positive initiatives to commence international flight services from Agartala airport.

“Everything is being addressed, from immigration to security arrangements, to facilitate the prompt initiation of international flight services. International flight services are expected to be launched soon. Thanks to the Prime Minister, Tripura is making progress in air connectivity, road connectivity, and rail connectivity,” he added. (PTI)