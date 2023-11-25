BJP govt giving due respect to Manikya dynasty: Tripura CM

AGARTALA, Nov 24: Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Friday
said the BJP-led state government has been giving due respect
to the Manikya dynasty for its contribution towards the state’s
overall development through the years.
As many as 183 kings of the Manikya dynasty had ruled the hilly
state for more than 500 years and Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore
Manikya is considered to be the architect of modern Tripura as
he focused on education and infrastructure.
“The kings of Manikya dynasty weren’t given recognition
earlier. Now, we are giving due recognition and respect to them
and trying to work according to the vision of Maharaja Bir
Bikram Manikya,” he said after unveiling a statue of the king in
front of Maharaja Bir Bikram University, a state-run institute,
on Friday.
“We will not forget the role of the Manikya dynasty especially
Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya for his contribution to
education, culture and modern infrastructure,” he said.
The Agartala airport was renamed as Maharaja Bir Bikram
airport after the BJP-IPFT government came to power in the
northeastern state.
Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Bahadur, the last king of Tripura,
was the architect and founder of MBB College which was
affiliated to University of Calcutta in 1947.
“We used to proudly say that our state has a college like MBB
which was on a par with many colleges across the country in
the Seventies,” he said.
Saha added, “The authorities of the college and varsity must
focus on quality education and the government will render all
possible help.”
Vice-chancellor Satyadeo Poddar and special secretary Raval H
Kumar were also present at the event. (PTI)