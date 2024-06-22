31 C
International Yoga Day celebrated in Sikkim

Sikkim governor credits PM Modi for giving yoga new identity at global stage

GANGTOK, June 21: The ‘International Yoga Day’ was celebrated in Sikkim on Friday with Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya taking part in a yoga session at Paljor stadium here.

Speaking on the occasion, Acharya credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving yoga a new identity at the global stage leading to the worldwide celebration of International Yoga Day on June 21.

“The global recognition is a testament to the Prime Minister’s commitment and leadership in making yoga an integral part of Indian culture, respected and recognised globally,” he said.

The Governor said that through yoga, India has conveyed the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ to the world, which means ‘one earth, one family, one future’.

Acharya said yoga’s increasing popularity has united the world and promoted the messages of peace, fraternity, and harmony.

The Governor expressed his happiness at the yoga day celebration in Sikkim and said that with the development of appropriate facilities and infrastructure, Sikkim could be established as a world-class centre for yoga and meditation. This would boost local tourism and the economy and at the same time provide the people with the art of healthy living through yoga and meditation, he said.

Acharya urged everyone to embrace the theme of ‘Yoga for Yourself and Society’ and make yoga an integral part of their lives for a healthy lifestyle, a healthy Sikkim, a healthy nation, and a healthy world. (PTI)

