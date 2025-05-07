30 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
type here...

Itanagar Traffic Police crack-down on noisy two-wheelers

“Mission Dekha Dekhi”

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, May 6: In a firm move to curb rising noise pollution in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), the Itanagar traffic police have intensified enforcement against illegally modified two-wheelers under the ongoing campaign, “Mission Dekha Dekhi”.

ICR Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Suresh Gowda, on Monday informed that 78 modified bike silencers—often responsible for excessive noise—have been confiscated and destroyed during the drive. A total of Rs 3.62 lakh has also been collected in fines from violators of traffic norms and noise pollution guidelines.

- Advertisement -

“These modified silencers, which are not only illegal but also a public nuisance, produce noise levels of 100 to 120 decibels, disturbing the peace especially during late nights and early mornings,” SP Gowda said.

Related Posts:

Residents of the capital region have frequently raised complaints about two-wheelers speeding around at odd hours, creating disturbances and impacting the quality of life.

Though traffic wardens are deployed at key points across the city, SP Gowda acknowledged that they lack the authority to issue challans, limiting their role to observation and reporting.

As per the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, any unauthorized modification of vehicles—including changes to silencers—is strictly prohibited. Noise levels above 85 decibels are considered harmful, and those exceeding 100 decibels contribute significantly to urban noise pollution.

- Advertisement -

The traffic police have vowed to continue their crackdown, with plans to install more sound level meters and involve local authorities and RTOs for stricter enforcement. Public awareness campaigns are also in the pipeline to educate youth on the health and legal consequences of noise pollution. (Agencies)

7 Best Honeymoon Destinations in India During Summer
7 Best Honeymoon Destinations in India During Summer
Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner
Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner
10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters
10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters
Top 10 Hidden Cool Places In South India For A Perfect Summer Escape
Top 10 Hidden Cool Places In South India For A Perfect Summer Escape
10 Unique Green-Coloured Birds To Spot In The Skies
10 Unique Green-Coloured Birds To Spot In The Skies

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Northern Airports Shut Amid Heightened Security After Indian Strikes on Terror...

The Hills Times -
7 Best Honeymoon Destinations in India During Summer Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner 10 Stunning Places in Kerala Beyond Its Famous Backwaters Top 10 Hidden Cool Places In South India For A Perfect Summer Escape 10 Unique Green-Coloured Birds To Spot In The Skies