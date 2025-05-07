Itanagar Traffic Police crack-down on noisy two-wheelers

ITANAGAR, May 6: In a firm move to curb rising noise pollution in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), the Itanagar traffic police have intensified enforcement against illegally modified two-wheelers under the ongoing campaign, “Mission Dekha Dekhi”.

ICR Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Suresh Gowda, on Monday informed that 78 modified bike silencers—often responsible for excessive noise—have been confiscated and destroyed during the drive. A total of Rs 3.62 lakh has also been collected in fines from violators of traffic norms and noise pollution guidelines.

“These modified silencers, which are not only illegal but also a public nuisance, produce noise levels of 100 to 120 decibels, disturbing the peace especially during late nights and early mornings,” SP Gowda said.

Residents of the capital region have frequently raised complaints about two-wheelers speeding around at odd hours, creating disturbances and impacting the quality of life.

Though traffic wardens are deployed at key points across the city, SP Gowda acknowledged that they lack the authority to issue challans, limiting their role to observation and reporting.

As per the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, any unauthorized modification of vehicles—including changes to silencers—is strictly prohibited. Noise levels above 85 decibels are considered harmful, and those exceeding 100 decibels contribute significantly to urban noise pollution.

The traffic police have vowed to continue their crackdown, with plans to install more sound level meters and involve local authorities and RTOs for stricter enforcement. Public awareness campaigns are also in the pipeline to educate youth on the health and legal consequences of noise pollution. (Agencies)